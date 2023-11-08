There was a celebration of Lena Zhang Harrap's life on what would have been her 30th birthday. The event took place in Mt Albert on the mountain where her murder took place. Video / NZ Herald

The heartbroken mother of murdered woman Lena Zhang Harrap has paid tribute to her daughter on what would have been her 30th birthday.

Last night in front of hundreds of friends, family and supporters, Sue Harrap lead the celebration of Lena’s life which was cut short in September 2021.

The crowd, asked to wear bright colours and bandanas, gathered to lay floral tributes off a path on the Mt Albert summit where Lena’s body was discovered after the fatal attack.

After laying flowers and cards the group then walked together to the nearby football field where celebrations and music were held to mark Lena’s birthday.

Harrap said her journey without Lena “remains heart-shattering and I am gracefully broken”.

“I am confident she is happy in heaven, where I get to be with her again one day.”

Celebrations and speeches took place on top of Mt Albert for murder victim Lena Zhang Harrap, who would have turned 30 on Wednesday.

She told the crowd she was “overwhelmed” by the number of supporters and thanked them for being there with her.

Lena embraced her Down syndrome, Harrap said, and did not let her disability define her.

“When excited Lena would get this little giggle and her eyes would reflect her smile and her smile would light up the room.

“She loved that she was a Chinese New Zealander and she did not let her disabilities define her but she embraced them.”

A touching note from Lena’s first pediatrician Rosie Marks was read which described a “small and not very well baby” who overcame obstacles and “grew into a brave and confident young woman”.

In the letter, Dr Marks said she would often see Lena swimming at the pools in Onehunga. “You would not have known this but you and the other tamariki that I had the privilege to serve were my greatest teachers,” she said.

Sue Harrap shares fond memories of her daughter Lena, who would have turned 30 on Wednesday. Photo / Lynley Ward

Harrap said her adopted daughter was also one of her biggest teachers. She said Lena “had a sparkling personality, filling my home and heart with humour and laughter”.

“Her childlike qualities always remained at the fore but she fiercely took on the responsibilities afforded her by an adult.”

Despite her disabilities, including visual impairment, Lena was proud of her independence and took daily walks.

She loved dancing, had a strong faith, and enjoyed painting and drawing.

Harrap showed the crowd a framed painting of a tree - the last piece of artwork Lena created before she was killed.

She said trees were very symbolic in Lena’s life. Lena was a tree in her first school play and she often used them as a source of inspiration.

She also loved to dance.

“If she was here today she would dance like no one was watching and she would encourage others to join her.”

Flowers on a path leading to Summit Dr which was cordoned off by police as they investigated Lena's death two years ago.

Harrap told the crowd that Lena appreciated the simple things in life but that on her 6th birthday she dreamed big.

“For her 6th birthday, Lena wanted an elephant and she wanted to feed it banana cake.”

Harrap said the family managed to make that dream come true. Lena went to the zoo and got to feed an elephant in front of her class.

“She didn’t get to bring the elephant home, though.”

Harrap said this year Lena would have been thrilled with the people who turned out for her birthday celebration and described that as the best gift.

Homeless man Shamal Sharma, then 33, was found guilty of Lena’s sexual assault and murder and is serving a mandatory life sentence for the crime.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years of experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and has a current focus on consumer affairs.