Police will hold a stand up today with an update on the investigation into a death in Mount Albert on Tuesday 24 May. Detective Inspector Chris Barry will speak to the media

Police have today revealed more details on their investigation into the death of a man found on a Mt Albert walkway.

A homicide inquiry is underway after the man's body was found on the Roy Clements Treeway, a popular walkway next to Mt Albert Grammar in suburban Auckland, on Tuesday. The walkway connects Alberton Ave and St Lukes shopping centre.

"This is now a homicide investigation," Detective Inspector Chris Barry told media today.

Christian Eteuati has been named by police as a person of interest in the case. He is a 22-year-old who is considered to be extremely dangerous. The public was advised not to approach him. He was known to frequent the Sandringham area.

The victim's family was "understandably devastated", Barry said yesterday.

There have been several gang-related shooting incidents in Auckland this week, but Barry said there was "absolutely no indication" the man's death was gang-linked.

"We believe the victim was walking along the pathway and was on his way home," Barry said. "We can confirm that the deceased is a local resident."

It was a brutal attack and involved a knife as a weapon, Barry said.

Police don't believe the victim was known to the offender, nor do they believe robbery was a motive.

The body of the man was found by adult passersby. Police were notified at about 6.55pm and believe the crime was committed shortly before, Barry said.

"There would have been other people around ... our message to them is please contact us if you were in the area because you may hold that vital piece of evidence that will assist the investigation."

They were also seeking CCTV and dashcam footage which may be of interest.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.