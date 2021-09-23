Mt Albert tragedy: 'Worst possible nightmare' a reality for devastated family of Lena Zhang Harrap

September 23 2021 Police describe a man seen on CCTV footage walking on Mt Albert's Grande Avenue yesterday morning as a "person of interest" as they launch a homicide investigation into the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

September 23 2021 Police describe a man seen on CCTV footage walking on Mt Albert's Grande Avenue yesterday morning as a "person of interest" as they launch a homicide investigation into the death of Lena Zhang Harrap.

On stage Lena Zhang Harrap shone, her enthusiasm and infectious smile bringing joy to those watching and performing alongside the StarJam dancer who gave every routine her best.

Now those in Auckland's Down Syndrome and StarJam community have been left heartbroken by the 27-year-old's death, shocked that a daily walk turned to tragedy on a suburban street barely a kilometre from her Mt Albert home.

Police are today stepping up patrols in the suburb as they hunt for her killer, carrying out additional reassurance patrols and speaking to local residents on the street she was last seen walking up early Wednesday morning.

Last night the New Zealand Down syndrome community said it was shocked by the heart-breaking news.

"The loss of a child is the worst possible nightmare for any whānau, and the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association and the Auckland Down Syndrome Association, and the UpsideDowns Education trust offer their condolences to Lena's family and friends," said the organisation.

The organisations were now liaising to see how they could most effectively support the Harrap family and honour a life tragically taken.

StarJam, an organisation that uses music, dance and performance to connect young people with disabilities, posted a photo of Harrap, her hair being curled ahead of a show.

They paid tribute to the "true Jammer", saying that for more than a decade Harrap had been part of the city's dance crew and known for her infectious smile and enthusiasm.

"For over 12 years, Lena has been a true Jammer in Auckland Magic Movers and more recently the Central Alumni All Stars; greeting everyone with her infectious smile, genuine heartfelt support and inviting her fellow Jammers up to join her Spot the Talents. Lena, you will always be in our hearts – our thoughts go out to your family and friends," read a Facebook post.

One woman who worked at StarJam said Lena brought a special touch of magic to the stage.

Ella Stuart said: "It was such a privilege to know Lena - she was always so enthusiastic with everything she did and her love of dancing was truly wonderful to watch. She put the 'magic' in Magic Movers! She will be so missed and in our hearts and memories always."

Flowers lie at the top of the bush-lined walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap's body was found on Wednesday. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Another woman whose sister did StarJam alongside Harrap shared a touching post.

"She was so joyful. She's dancing with the angels tonight," wrote Hayley Cargill-Pautu.

The walkway between Grande Ave and Summit Dr where her body was found in an area of bush alongside the paved pathway remains cordoned off today as police hunt for Harrap's killer.

Yesterday, as the homicide investigation was launched, police released a picture of a dark-skinned balding man with a distinct mark on his forehead wearing a blue jumper walking along Grande Ave shortly after 7.30am.

Police are appealing for sightings of this man seen walking on Grande Ave on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

They have appealed for this person or anyone who knows him to come forward, saying they believe he can assist the investigation.

Police also appealed to anyone who saw Harrap or the mystery man to contact the investigation team.

"We also want to hear from any residents who live along any of the above streets, including Summit Drive, who have CCTV cameras that may have captured Lena or this male in a blue jumper walking past their property," said police.

Harrap had gone on her daily walk leaving her Jersey Ave home at 6.30am, moving slowly along Richardson Rd, before turning left up Grande Ave where she was captured on a resident's security camera at 7.30am.

Lena Zhang Harrap, 27, wearing a purple jersey and dark pants on her morning walk along Grand Ave, Mt Albert. Photo / Supplied

Police said they were working closely with and supporting Harrap's family, who were understandably devastated by the news.

"We know the news about this homicide investigation will be distressing to the public and to the local community in particular and we want to reassure them that Police have a large investigation team working hard to identify and locate anyone involved in Lena's death."

• Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around Grande Ave, Summit Dr or the Ōwairaka Domain early Wednesday morning is asked to contact Police on 0800 325 399 (0800 DALEYZA).