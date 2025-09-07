Advertisement
Mt Albert tenant awarded $6600 after living in damp, leaky social housing property

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The soical housing tenant waited almost 18 months for most of the repairs to her home, which included leaky taps. Photo / 123rf

A social housing tenant who lived in a damp, cold and leaky house with her children while the landlord ignored her repeated requests to fix a list of problems has been awarded compensation.

But a recently released Tenancy Tribunal decision acknowledged that the landlord and social housing provider, Kāhui Tū

