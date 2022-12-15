Police investigating a serious assault on a female jogger in suburban Auckland say a teen is now “assisting” with their inquiries.

Police said they had identified a person of interest, and officers executed a search warrant at an Auckland address where the male was located.

Acting detective senior sergeant Martin Friend said the teenaged boy was now assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the incident on Tuesday evening.

“This male, who is a 14-year-old, will ultimately be dealt with through Youth Aid processes,” he said.

“We have notified the victim of the update in this matter and we are ensuring support remains in place for her.”

Friend said police were not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“Police would like to acknowledge the public who have been in contact with us since we released our appeal yesterday.

“We acknowledge the Mt Albert community’s concern since the incident occurred.

“Police hope that the matter being brought to a conclusion so quickly will bring them some reassurance.”

Police were called to the Waterview Shared Walkway, near New North Rd, at 6.28pm, on Tuesday.

Support had been provided to the victim, who received moderate injuries and was shaken by the incident.