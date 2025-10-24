A batch of Regal Marlborough King Salmon Dip with Gherkins, Capers & Dill (190g) is being recalled by officials. Photo / MPI

A batch of salmon dip is being urgently recalled after an incorrect use-by date was printed on the packaging.

The New Zealand King Salmon Co. said it is recalling a specific batch of 190g Regal Marlborough King Salmon Dip with Gherkins, Capers and Dill.

The product with the batch marking Y274 was incorrectly labelled with a use-by date of November 0, 2025. The correct use-by date is November 10, 2025.

Consumers are advised not to consume the product after November 10.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said this recall does not affect any other New Zealand King Salmon Co. products.