Sarah Devi from Pauly's Diner and Fleur Wolstenholme from Treat.nz prepare for their burger eating competition in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Carefully manicured mos will get a monstrous workout this weekend, with a burger eating contest set to put a saucy smile on more than a few faces.

Calories aside, if laughter is the best medicine, the Monster Burger Comp is an entirely appropriate fundraiser for men’s health and the Movember movement.

Taupō burger joint Pauly’s Diner has teamed up with foodie club Treat.nz to devise a challenge that will make even the biggest burger buff’s eyes bulge.

Treat.nz founder Fleur Wolstenholme said the winner of the contest would simply be the person who consumed the burger, fries and drink combo the fastest.

At the centre of the challenge will be a specially designed burger loaded with pulled brisket beef, barbecue sauce, pickles, caramelised onions, lettuce and a cheesy sauce.

People can just turn up on Sunday from 2pm-5pm at Pauly’s Diner on Paora Hapi St, pay their $35 and have a go, although they are encouraged to register in advance at Eventbrite so the organisers can make sure there are enough burgers to go around.

“It will be interesting to see who comes out of the woodwork to take up the challenge. It would be good to have people come down and support people in the challenge, and also, we will be at the event raising money, so if people have got coins to donate, that is good, but it should just be a good community event,” Wolstenholme said.

She said Treat.nz had previously run community events like workshops centred around arranging flowers and making cocktails, but this was the first eating contest they had been involved with.

“[The] entry fee covers the cost of the burger and a donation to Movember because that’s the whole point, so we are not making anything out of it. It is not a money-making thing.”

First prize for the winner is a bungy jump from AJ Hackett, although it would possibly not be the best idea to do that straight after the contest.

Other prizes include two tickets on a Barbary Sailboat cruise trip, a hamper from the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald and spot prizes from various eateries in Taupō.

Various websites offer tips on preparing for an eating contest, with strategies varying depending on whether it is a speed event or a matter of volume.

However, if you thought big eating was just for big blokes, then think again. One of New Zealand’s most successful competitive eaters in recent times is medical student and former model Nela Zisser. Despite winning numerous eating contests, she weighs in at just 55 kilograms.

Her secret to staying in shape - just don’t eat like that all the time!

