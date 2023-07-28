One person has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a bus and car crashed in Epsom this afternoon.
A member of the public called St John Ambulance to the crash on Mountain Rd at 3.55pm.
“The person in the car was not injured, but there was one injury from someone on the bus,” a spokeswoman for St John told the Herald.
Mountain Rd was closed to northbound traffic, delaying traffic and buses in the area.
Auckland Transport said the road was reopened about 5.20pm but buses were “still significantly delayed due to heavy traffic and will take time to catch up”.
Police have been approached for comment.