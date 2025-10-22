He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

“It could have been any of us who underestimate the wind,” Johnstone told RNZ.

“I don’t think we knew how windy it was up on the top of the hill, on the north-facing side, until we got up there.

“We’ve seen close calls before, we’ve seen falling branches just miss people and we still underestimate it.”

The scene on a walkway on Mt Victoria where Wellington specialist GP Richard Tyler was fatally struck by a branch. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A reporter at the scene yesterday said the winds were “ferocious” near the bank where the branch struck Tyler.

A council staff member warned people not to use the track where the incident happened because strong winds were blowing against the trees and the branches “might fly off and kill you”.

Police and council staff left the scene just before 1pm.

“All that can be seen from the top of the bank is a safety cordon strung across the pathway further down the bank,” the reporter said.

“A broken tree can be seen between the lines of safety tape, but a police officer on the scene earlier could not confirm if that was the tree that had broken, delivering the fatal injuries.”

