Fire in the sand dunes at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Emergency services were called to a scrub fire in Mount Maunganui this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one truck was called to the 10mx10m fire around 11.30am.

He said the fire had been extinguished.

Police were called to help with traffic management at the fire in the dunes on Marine Parade between Banks and Grove Aves.

A spokeswoman said police were speaking with people at the scene and diversions were in place.

More to come.