Emergency services responded to a paraglider crash on Mauao on Monday.

By Sunlive

A paraglider is in hospital after crashing on Mauao.

Emergency services were sent to Mount Maunganui about 5.40pm yesterday.

A SunLive reader said lifeguards and police responded to the crash.

Hato Hone St John said the paraglider was taken to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.