Triathlon winner Lulu Johnson crosses the finish line. Photo / Hamish Collie

For teenage triathlon winner Lulu Johnson, a Mount Maunganui women-only event has allowed her to “blow off the cobwebs” before coming national competitions.

The 17-year-old was one of about 650 women who took part in the Generation Homes Women’s Triathlon at Pilot Bay on Sunday.

She posted the fastest overall time of 39 minutes and 12 seconds.

In its tenth year, the event run by Triathlon Tauranga caters to all fitness abilities with women entering as individuals, teams or in the mother/daughter category.

All competitors, aged between 11 and 70-plus, completed a 400m swim, 10km cycle and 4km walk or run.

Eden Craig was second (40.42) in the individual’s race and Malesa McNearney third (41.14).

Triathletes leaving the water in Pilot Bay after swimming a 400m leg. Photo / Hamish Collie

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times immediately after the race, Johnson said she was feeling good but was nonetheless relieved it was over.

She said the event was a “little race to freshen up” before the 2023 Oceania Triathlon Cup in Taupō next weekend.

“I have been sick for a couple of weeks so that’s why I did this one. It’s good to blow off the cobwebs.”

The Mount Maunganui College student attended the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in Montreal last year but was unable to compete after contracting Covid on arrival.

She was unsure whether she would attend this year.

Johnson, who has been competing since she was in Year 10, said at the moment she was training about three hours daily.

She said it was “so cool” to be involved in a women’s race in her hometown.

“It’s so sick and good to see all ages go after it. It’s such a supportive environment.”

“You don’t really see all the women getting out there — so it’s really cool we were able to put this on.”

Paul Miller, of Triathlon Tauranga, organised the event. Photo / Emma Houpt

Event director Paul Miller described the atmosphere as “supportive and encouraging” and was thrilled to see hundreds of friends and family turn up to support those taking part.

“It’s a good vibe — we are all here to cheer them on.”

Miller, who had been organising the event for the past five years, said some had travelled from around the North Island to compete.

He was thankful the event could go ahead just a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit and after three years of Covid-19 disruptions.

Last year, women had to compete virtually and in 2021 Auckland residents were unable to take part under alert level restrictions, he said.

“Things are pretty tough at the moment,” he said.

“Of all the events to go ahead, it’s great to have this one. It’s 650 ladies who are out there doing it for their own personal challenge.”

The triathlon was all about encouraging women to “have a go,” with Miller hopeful it would encourage more to stay involved in sport.

“You will get some people who have done no training - they just turn up on the day and have fun. Because that’s what they are here for.”

Taupō dad Dave Kilmister alongside his 15-year-old daughter Leah after the race. Photo / Emma Houpt

Taupō dad Dave Kilmister was at the finish line waiting in anticipation for his teenage daughter Leah’s finish.

The 15-year-old crossed the line eighth with a time of 44m 8s.

The teen told the Bay of Plenty Times it was a “pretty good” race with the 4km run at the end proving the hardest.

She was stoked with her time and said it was fun competing with women and others her age.

Kilmister said it was his daughter’s first time competing in the “fantastic” event.

“It’s fantastic that people come and do this triathlon - whether they do it professionally or not. It’s a great event to get everyone out here.”