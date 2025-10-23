Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mount Maunganui Greazy Dogs gang members fined for illegal Facebook raffle

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Greazy Dogs members Maurice Walker (left) and Jesse Fisher were fined for running an illegal raffle for a G-Rod motorcycle because they didn't have the necessary gambling licence. Photo / NZME

Greazy Dogs members Maurice Walker (left) and Jesse Fisher were fined for running an illegal raffle for a G-Rod motorcycle because they didn't have the necessary gambling licence. Photo / NZME

Two patched members of the Greazy Dogs MC gang have been fined after they ran an illegal raffle, which they claimed was to raise funds to take about 200 children to Rainbow’s End.

Maurice Ti Barry Walker and Jesse Wiheti Fisher ran “high-value prize raffles” for $50 a ticket,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save