Fire and ambulance crews at the scene. Photo / Alex Cairns

A person has minor burns after a food trailer fire in Mount Maunganui, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

A spokesman said two crews were sent to the Mount Maunganui commercial area, near Aerodrome Rd, just before 2.30pm.

“The food trailer [fire] was out on arrival. We have requested an ambulance for a person with minor burns.

“One crew has been stood down and one is still at the scene,” he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance was on scene but he could not give an update on any injuries.

More to come.




