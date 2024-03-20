A person has minor burns after a food trailer fire in Mount Maunganui, Fire and Emergency NZ says.
A spokesman said two crews were sent to the Mount Maunganui commercial area, near Aerodrome Rd, just before 2.30pm.
“The food trailer [fire] was out on arrival. We have requested an ambulance for a person with minor burns.
“One crew has been stood down and one is still at the scene,” he said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance was on scene but he could not give an update on any injuries.
