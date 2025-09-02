Advertised as “not your average baby wipe”, the prebiotic and probiotic wipes are sold at Chemist Warehouse nationwide, Baby Bunting New Zealand, and Bunjie’s online store.
Customers are being urged to immediately stop using the product and to contact Bunjie directly for a refund.
In a statement, Bunjie said they had “identified sporadic instances of mould growth on the external packaging” of the wipes.
The brand said only a small proportion of products are affected, but the recall covers all wipes sold between December 1, 2024 and August 30, 2025.
“We know this is worrying and we sincerely apologise to anyone who’s been affected by this recall. Your little one’s health is our top priority, and we’re here to help in any way we can.”
Chemist Warehouse and Baby Bunting have been approached for comment.