Several batches of Bunjie baby wipes have been recalled following concerns they may contain mould. Photo/Product Safety NZ

Several batches of Bunjie baby wipes have been recalled following concerns they may contain mould. Photo/Product Safety NZ

Baby wipes being sold across New Zealand have been recalled after an audit found some of the product had been contaminated with mould.

Product Safety NZ said several batches of the Bunjie Peek-A-Boo Probiotic Baby Eye Wipes were believed to have been improperly sealed during manufacture, here in New Zealand.

This has resulted in airflow in and out of the packaging, which may result in internal or external mould growth.

If used on a baby’s eyes or face, the mould contaminated wipes pose a risk of injury or illness.

Bunjie informed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and Product Safety NZ is now assisting with the recall.