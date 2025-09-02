Advertisement
Mould-tainted Bunjie Peek-A-Boo Probiotic Baby Eye Wipes recalled across NZ

Several batches of Bunjie baby wipes have been recalled following concerns they may contain mould. Photo/Product Safety NZ

Baby wipes being sold across New Zealand have been recalled after an audit found some of the product had been contaminated with mould.

Product Safety NZ said several batches of the Bunjie Peek-A-Boo Probiotic Baby Eye Wipes were believed to have been improperly sealed during manufacture, here in New Zealand.

