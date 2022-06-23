Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Motueka building, with reports of people trapped on a balcony.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Motueka building, with reports of people trapped on a balcony.

One person has been injured in a fire at a Motueka building, with occupants having to be rescued from a balcony.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in Greenwood St at 8.25am, with reports people had been trapped on a balcony.

One person had suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Nelson Hospital, a St John ambulance spokesperson said.

Police confirmed emergency services are responding to a building fire in Greenwood St.

"The fire was reported about 8:25am. It is reported there are people currently trapped on a balcony," police said.

A later update said everyone inside the building had successfully escaped.

Tasman District councillor David Ogilvie told the Herald from the scene that the blaze was "well advanced".

"It is a commercial building with a shop downstairs and flats upstairs," he said.

"The building has suffered a fair bit of damage. The police and fire service are both here ... there are two fire trucks.

"Police and fire are keeping us back [from the scene].

"But the fire looks reasonable well advanced . . . the damage goes through to the outside walls. But it is under control. There are ladders [from the fire crews] up to the second floor."

A witness said the fire was closing in around some flats and a Salvation Army store.

State Highway 60 is now closed at the intersection with Greenwood St.

Motorists are warned to expect delays and to use an alternative route.