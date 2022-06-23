One person has been injured in a fire at a Motueka building, with occupants having to be rescued from a balcony.
Firefighters arrived at the scene in Greenwood St at 8.25am, with reports people had been trapped on a balcony.
One person had suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Nelson Hospital, a St John ambulance spokesperson said.
Police confirmed emergency services are responding to a building fire in Greenwood St.
"The fire was reported about 8:25am. It is reported there are people currently trapped on a balcony," police said.
A later update said everyone inside the building had successfully escaped.
Tasman District councillor David Ogilvie told the Herald from the scene that the blaze was "well advanced".
"It is a commercial building with a shop downstairs and flats upstairs," he said.
"The building has suffered a fair bit of damage. The police and fire service are both here ... there are two fire trucks.
"Police and fire are keeping us back [from the scene].
"But the fire looks reasonable well advanced . . . the damage goes through to the outside walls. But it is under control. There are ladders [from the fire crews] up to the second floor."
A witness said the fire was closing in around some flats and a Salvation Army store.
State Highway 60 is now closed at the intersection with Greenwood St.
Motorists are warned to expect delays and to use an alternative route.