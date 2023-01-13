Truck trailer rolls on Southern Motorway, traffic backs up at Bombay

Southbound motorway traffic is at a complete standstill at Auckland’s border at Bombay this evening. Photo / Supplied

Southbound motorway traffic is at a complete standstill at Auckland’s border at Bombay this evening after a truck trailer rolled, spilling debris over the left lane.

Google Maps traffic data shows an almost 4km line of cars is stuck on the Southern Motorway between the Bombay and Ramarama off-ramps.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted motorists to the crash at 4.20pm, saying people should expect delays and consider using an alternative route on Great South Rd.

Reports of a crash on #SH1 southbound past Ramarama off-ramp. Expect delays or consider an alternative route via Great South Rd. ^CO pic.twitter.com/RGjJ6ZsggM — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 13, 2023

Police were responding to the crash and said one lane remained open and reiterated motorists should avoid the area due to “significant congestion”.