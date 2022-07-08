Motorway mayhem: 'Fleeing driver incident' and clay spill cause Auckland holiday traffic delays

Eastbound lanes on a section of SH18 in Auckland were closed due to a police incident. Photo / NZTA

Large delays are impacting thousands of motorists across the Auckland motorway network tonight after lane closures due to a fleeing driver incident and also a large clay spill.

Eastbound lanes on a section of SH18, Upper Harbour Highway, were closed after a "fleeting driver incident" which began on in Counties Manukau.

Inspector Jason Homan said earlier this afternoon police had sighted a "vehicle of interest in relation to an aggravated robbery incident" in Counties Manukau.

"The vehicle was signalled to stop, but failed to do so and continued driving at speed towards the North Shore," Homan said.

"Due to the dangerous manner of driving and ongoing risk to the public, Police have taken action to bring the matter to a conclusion, where the offender has rammed a number of Police vehicles.

"Three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody."

Homan said police will be speaking to the trio "in relation to the fleeing driver incident, and the other matters".

"Charges are expected to be laid."

NZTA confirmed the eastbound lane closures shortly before 3pm on the section of SH18 between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Highway, on the Upper Harbour Highway.

"Avoid the area for now or expect long delays," the transport agency said.

But they were reopened by about 3pm.

One motorist in the area told the Herald there was a big police presence on the state highway.

SH18 UPPER HARBOUR MWY - 2:55PM

A police incident has closed all eastbound lanes on #SH18 between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Hwy on the Upper Harbour Hwy. Avoid the area for now or expect long delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/536Qv5Scln — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 8, 2022

FINAL UPDATE 3:25PM

All eastbound lanes on #SH18 are now OPEN again, following an earlier incident. We appreciate your patience. ^MF https://t.co/uo9F6AOQBg pic.twitter.com/CxUovD9UET — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 8, 2022

He had witnessed a ute, which had a blown-out tyre, which was on the wrong side of the road.

"There are lots of delays with rush hour approaching on a Friday afternoon," he said.

The incident comes as thousands of Aucklanders prepare to leave the city after the end of the latest school term.

Delays are also occurring on southbound lanes on SH20 after a clay spill earlier this afternoon.

While the mess is closer to being cleared, traffic is built up in the area.

UPDATE 2:10PM

The right southbound lane remains blocked near the Bader Dr overbridge. Crews are on-site and are working to clear the clay spill as quickly as possible. However, long delays remain southbound on #SH20. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays. ^MF https://t.co/ehiLe85ev2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 8, 2022

"The right southbound lane remains blocked near the Bader Dr overbridge," NZTA said.

"Crews are on-site and are working to clear the clay spill as quickly as possible. However, long delays remain southbound on #SH20. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays."

Roads in the region are also wet after persistent rain.

More to come.