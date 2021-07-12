Motorway mayhem: Crash caused by mattress flying from vehicle

A multi-vehicle crash that caused huge delays on an Auckland motorway happened after a mattress came off a vehicle transporting it.
The pile-up happened shortly before 6.30pm on the Northwestern Motorway yesterday.
Initial reports were that 12 vehicles were caught up in the crash, but Waitematā Senior Sergeant Bill Russell said five vehicles were involved.
"Initial indications are that a mattress came off a vehicle causing the multi-vehicle crash," he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"This is still being investigated and we cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid."
Read More
- Motorist critical after 12-vehicle crash closes Auckland's Northwestern Motorway - NZ Herald
- All lanes on Auckland's Northwestern motorway reopened after crash injures four - NZ Herald
- Auckland motorway crash: Head-on collision causes early morning closure - NZ Herald
- Motorist critical after 12-vehicle crash closes Auckland's Northwestern Motorway - NZ Herald
- Motorway mayhem: Lanes cleared after truck crash blocks highway into Auckland, Spaghetti Juncti...
Russell said all loads being transported had to properly secured - and drivers needed to maintain following distances.
"Last night's crash could have been avoided and, most importantly, a member of our community would not have been injured had the mattress been properly secured."
One person was injured in the crash. It was first thought they had suffered critical injuries.
However, police confirmed the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.