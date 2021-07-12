Motorway mayhem: Crash caused by mattress flying from vehicle

Last night's multi-vehicle crash caused long delay's on Auckland's North-western motorway. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A multi-vehicle crash that caused huge delays on an Auckland motorway happened after a mattress came off a vehicle transporting it.

The pile-up happened shortly before 6.30pm on the Northwestern Motorway yesterday.

Initial reports were that 12 vehicles were caught up in the crash, but Waitematā Senior Sergeant Bill Russell said five vehicles were involved.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY — 6:20PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking eastbound lanes adjacent to the Rosebank Rd on-ramp on the #NorthwesternMwy. Emergency services are onsite, please slow down through the area and expect delays.^MF pic.twitter.com/m1joog09Zj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 12, 2021

"Initial indications are that a mattress came off a vehicle causing the multi-vehicle crash," he said.

"This is still being investigated and we cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid."

Russell said all loads being transported had to properly secured - and drivers needed to maintain following distances.

"Last night's crash could have been avoided and, most importantly, a member of our community would not have been injured had the mattress been properly secured."

One person was injured in the crash. It was first thought they had suffered critical injuries.

However, police confirmed the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.