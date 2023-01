A breakdown blocked a southbound lane in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel. Photo / Supplied

A breakdown blocking a lane in Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel has now been cleared after it briefly caused delays for commuters during rush-hour this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA reported that the breakdown was blocking a southbound lane in the tunnel along State Highway 20 around 8.15am.

UPDATE 8:20AM

Motorists were advised to expect delays until the lane is cleared.