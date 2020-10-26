Motorists caught up in Christchurch traffic light glitches

The cycleway lights on Sparks Rd between Halswell and Hendersons Rds were turning red about every five seconds this morning. Photo / Barry Clarke

Frustrated peak hour drivers were caught in two traffic light glitches in Christchurch this morning.

The cycleway lights on Sparks Rd between Halswell and Hendersons Rds turned red about every five seconds, even though there were no cyclists or pedestrians crossing.

Meanwhile the traffic signals at Montreal and Worcester Sts were flashing orange.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said road users should apply the give-way rules until the lights are operating normally.

MONTREAL ST/WORCESTER ST - SIGNAL FAULT - 6:20 AM TUES, 27 OCT

The traffic signals at Montreal St and Worcester St are currently flashing yellow. Please apply the give-way rules until clear. ^SM pic.twitter.com/iOCcNc9B7i — TFC (@TransportChCh) October 26, 2020

- Star News