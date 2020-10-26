Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Motorists caught up in Christchurch traffic light glitches

Quick Read

The cycleway lights on Sparks Rd between Halswell and Hendersons Rds were turning red about every five seconds this morning. Photo / Barry Clarke

Other

Frustrated peak hour drivers were caught in two traffic light glitches in Christchurch this morning.

The cycleway lights on Sparks Rd between Halswell and Hendersons Rds turned red about every five seconds, even though there were no cyclists or pedestrians crossing.

Meanwhile the traffic signals at Montreal and Worcester Sts were flashing orange.

Read More

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said road users should apply the give-way rules until the lights are operating normally.

- Star News