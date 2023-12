The crash between two vehicles heading north on the Southwestern Motorway was reported to police at about 2.59pm. Photo / NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

One person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway.

The crash, between two vehicles heading north, was reported to police at 2.59pm.

One person has been injured and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

SH20 CAVENDISH DR ON-RAMP - ROAD CLOSURE - 3:45PM THU 21 DEC

Due to a serious crash the northbound Cavendish Dr on-ramp is CLOSED. For more information please check the Highway Conditions Map here: https://t.co/1hFUehrRa0 ^MS pic.twitter.com/4nuhwLKDzO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 21, 2023

The Cavendish Drive on-ramp heading north towards the Waterview Tunnel has been closed.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to expect delays, or to avoid the area if possible.