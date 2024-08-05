Tegan Van den Broek has been left feeling paranoid after a vehicle drove straight towards her on SH1, Waikato Expressway.

Broek said the near-miss had changed her life and probably not for the better.

“I was a very confident driver before this incident... now I worry that I will find myself in that situation again in every car I drive past.

“When it happened I was shaking from the adrenaline, then you start playing out different scenarios like what if there was someone in the other lane and we had nowhere to go.

“Your brain goes into overdrive and you start thinking, imagine if you had looked down to do something and took your eyes off the road for a second, it would have been a completely different ending.

“It’s really made me feel paranoid about every car driving towards me now.”

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane at about 2.40pm.

A person has since been arrested.

Police allege the motorist was driving on the wrong side of the Waikato Expressway (SH1), caused a three-vehicle crash and then turned around and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

“The vehicle was later observed by police travelling north towards Auckland. The vehicle came to a stop after police activated red and blue lights, and the driver was taken into custody.”

Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop, and was due to appear in Huntly District Court on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency attended the scene and confirmed no persons were trapped or injured in the crash.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



