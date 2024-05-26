Motorist critical after Napier crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on a rural road on the southern outskirts of Napier.
The crash off a section of Willowbank Ave, between Kenny and Riverbend roads, was reported at 3.37pm, and a police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle with one occupant.
The vehicle was understood to have left the road and crashed into a ditch at the northern side of the road.
Hato Hone St John reported the person was in a critical condition.
The road remained closed more than an hour later and police serious crash investigators were at the scene.