Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East Auckland crash, roads closed

A serious crash involving a motorcyclist and car has closed a major intersection in East Auckland this morning.
A police spokesperson says a motorbike rider has suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car at the intersection of Chapel Rd, Dannemora and Tī Rākau drives in Botany.
The accident happened at 10.25am.
The spokesperson said the motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries and taken by ambulance to hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit were at the crash scene.
Diversions were in place around that intersection and expected to remain in place for some time.
Motorists were asked to avoid that area until notified that the intersection has reopened, said the spokesperson.