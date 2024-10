Police received a report of a motorbike crash on Wilks Rd, in Auckland's Dairy Flat, about 9.30pm yesterday. Image / Google

Police received a report of a motorbike crash on Wilks Rd, in Auckland's Dairy Flat, about 9.30pm yesterday. Image / Google

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Auckland’s Dairy Flat last night.

Emergency services were called to the area about 9.30pm after reports of a motorbike crash on Wilks Rd.

“Emergency services quickly responded, but the rider died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police said that earlier an officer in the area spotted a motorbike travelling at what was described to be excess speed along Wilks Rd.