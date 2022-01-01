Motorcyclist killed in crash in Kaipara, Northland

A motorcyclist has been killed and his pillion passenger injured in a crash in Northland overnight. Image / Google

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Northland overnight.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 12 in Kaihū, in the Kaipara District, shortly before 12.30am after reports of a crash.

The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Police said.

A pillion passenger was also injured, but not seriously. They were taken to Whāngārei Hospital with moderate injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Police say the Serious Crash Unit is now investigating.