The crash happened on Bellingham Cres in Fordlands. Photo / Andrew Warner

A motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital after crashing into a car in Fordlands on Sunday night while not wearing a helmet.

Police were called about 7.30pm on Sunday after reports the motorcyclist was injured on Bellingham Cres.

Police have confirmed he was riding a dirt bike and was not wearing a helmet or any protective clothing.

A police spokeswoman said no other details surrounding the crash could be revealed until after the Serious Crash Unit has finished its investigation.

A Waikato Hospital spokeswoman said this morning the man was still in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, the police spokeswoman said it was vital motorcyclists wore appropriate riding safety gear.

“The road surface is not forgiving in a crash. Riders are much more vulnerable road users, so the more you can do to protect yourself – like wearing appropriate safety gear – the better.”

The spokeswoman said also in general terms, it was important to remember it was illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it was roadworthy, with a current warrant of fitness and registration.

“Some of the bikes we’re seeing are dangerously ill-equipped to be ridden off the road, let alone illegally on the road.”