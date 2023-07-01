A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a power pole in an Auckland suburb this evening.

Police confirmed one person died following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beachlands Road and Whitford Maraetai Road, Beachlands.

Police were called at around 4.40pm after a motorcyclist crashed into a power pole. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.



