A motorcyclist has died on State Highway 6 near Cromwell this morning. Photo / George Heard

A motorcyclist has died soon after police were alerted to their “manner of riding” this morning.

A crash involving a motorbike happened shortly after 10.30am on State Highway 6, the Luggate-Cromwell Road, at Mount Pisa.

No other vehicles were involved.

“Sadly, the rider has passed away the scene,” a police statement confirmed.

The road is closed while police investigate. Photo / George Heard

“The motorbike had come to the attention of police earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding, and inquiries were under way to locate it when the report of the crash was made.”

The highway has been closed while the police serious crash unit investigates.

Diversions are in place, via State Highways 8A and 8B.