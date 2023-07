A motorcyclist has died after they were struck by a bus in Upper Hutt.

Police were called to the scene on Whakatiki St at 7.50 am, Wellington District Road Policing Manager Brad Allen said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Allen extended his condolences to their family and friends.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.