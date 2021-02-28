Motorcyclist dead after serious crash on SH2, near Takapau

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 2, near Takapau, in Central Hawke's Bay.
Emergency services were called to the crash between a car and a motorbike near the intersection with Maharakeke Rd about 5.40am on Monday.
The motorcyclist was airlifted by rescue helicopter to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.
A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
The road was blocked as at 11am, and diversions are in place.
