‘The whole thing snowballed’: Motorbike licence instructor falsified certificates for gangs

10 minutes to read
Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime

A corrupt motorbike licence instructor who falsified hundreds of licences, mostly for the criminal underworld, has been released on parole telling the board how the whole thing “snowballed” and got out of control, writes Sam

The cover story

The lies

‘The whole thing snowballed’