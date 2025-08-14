Hato Hone St John said they were called to an accident on the Southwestern Motorway at 7.56am today.

A person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in moderate condition.

FINAL UPDATE 8:35PM

SH20 Southwestern Mwy crash is now CLEAR. Please be patient while congestion eases. ^SG https://t.co/RxLEFmOYk5 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) August 14, 2025

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash happened at about 8.15am and was cleared 20 minutes later.

The agency warned of continued delays for motorists on their morning commute and urged them to allow extra time this morning.

Police said there was a crash between a vehicle and motorbike on the Southwestern Motorway, Onehunga at about 8.07am.

One person suffered moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

The road was now clear.