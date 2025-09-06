Advertisement
Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal orders Linn Motors to refund customer for leaky Isuzu

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Water pooled on the sills inside the buyer's new Isuzu MU-X (inset). Isuzu maintained it was normal for the 2024 model to have wet areas.

When the owner of a new $73,000 SUV complained about water leaking and pooling inside the door, she was told by the dealer that it was “typical for Isuzu vehicles”.

But, as time went on, the problem continued to get worse, to the point at which water was getting on

Save