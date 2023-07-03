Auckland trains canceled while gale force winds leave the Auckland Harbour Bridge vulnerable, motorists feel the pain at the pump and how a visa scam has left some South American migrants resorting to sex work in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Alex Burton / Supplied

More motorists have had their car’s warrant of fitness revoked after it was found they were not issued by a certified inspector.

The Motor Trade Association (MTA) has suspended the membership of Newmarket Auto Repairs in Auckland after it was found that 677 warrants over the past 10 months needed to be retested.

An investigation by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency found the warrants weren’t issued by a certified inspector.

They will be invalid from July 7 and the cars will need to be retested. MTA chief executive Lee Marshall said Newmarket Auto Repairs’ membership has been immediately suspended while a full investigation is carried out into the serious breach.

”For more than 100 years, MTA has stood for integrity, safety and professionalism. We take that very seriously,” Lee said. ”To say we are extremely disappointed would be an understatement.

”Our first concern is for people who have been disadvantaged and inconvenienced.”

Waka Kotahi informed the affected owners last week to inform them that their vehicles would need to be re-tested.

The MTA was also issuing owners a voucher to help with costs associated with the breach.

Although the responsibility lies with Newmarket Auto Repairs, the MTA will issue on an ex gratia basis a $50 MTA voucher to all affected customers who are unsuccessful in getting reimbursement directly from the business. Fifty dollars is the amount Newmarket Auto Repairs advertised for a warrant. Customers can use the voucher at any MTA member business.

”There will, unfortunately, always be those that let everyone down, but we want to assure motorists that the blue MTA badge still stands for honesty, quality and professionalism.”

The recent investigation follows a breach at Westcity Mechanical & Tyres in Henderson, where more than 1400 cars had their warrants of fitness revoked.

The MTA said the warrant of fitness plays a vital role in road safety, and it took the recent breach very seriously.

”We began our investigation as soon as we were notified by Waka Kotahi about the breach,” Lee said. ”MTA is extremely disappointed that one of our members has broken our rules and Code of Ethics, and misled and inconvenienced so many vehicle owners.

”We have a set of high standards to which we hold members to account. There is the opportunity for us to review and improve our member standards as a consequence.”

The MTA would soon release information on how affected motorists can claim their $50 voucher.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and has a current focus on consumer affairs.