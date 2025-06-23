Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mother seeks answers seven years after Leonie Emery’s disappearance

RNZ
11 mins to read

Leonie Emery went missing in 2018 and has not been found. Photo / Supplied

Leonie Emery went missing in 2018 and has not been found. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Malanena Emery wants answers.

It’s been seven years since she last heard from her daughter Leonie Emery, then 25.

In the months that followed she didn’t hear from the mother of four. By June 2018 she posted on Facebook asking if anyone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand