Mother of seven Samantha Tepana evicted from Kāinga Ora home after 45 complaints from neighbours

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Along with roaming dogs, neighbours complained about noise and anti-social behaviour, including frequent parties, loud music, arguing and swearing, aggression towards neighbours, including property damage, trespass, and verbal threats.

A mother of seven who has been evicted from a Kāinga Ora rental after dozens of complaints from neighbours says she was “set up to fail” because she was put into a property in an area that is quiet and “not for Māori”.

The trouble started soon after Samantha Tepana

