“I consider that amniotic fluid volume of (what was at the time incorrectly noted as) 0.8mm should have prompted urgent action to such or at least a similar degree.
“The fact that no phone call was made on Month9, nor the following day, has not been explained adequately.
“Although the sonographer’s and radiologist’s assumption that Ms A would be in touch with [the midwife] on the day of the scan was not wrong, their expectation that Ms A would convey the relevant clinical findings was unfounded and should not have been expected of the patient,” Wall said in her decision.
Wall also found several failings with the midwife in her failure to follow up on results and advice when Ms A noticed her baby had limited movement.
When Ms A reported spotting and unclear fetal movements the midwife did not immediately arrange for her to be assessed, as current guidelines recommend for symptoms of decreased fetal movements.
Instead, the advice to monitor the baby’s movements for an hour and call back if concerns persisted was no longer considered best practice the decision said.
The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner found the midwife breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for failing to provide services with reasonable care and skill.
Her actions were considered a moderate departure from accepted midwifery practice, though her assumptions were partly mitigated by her reliance on prior experiences and systemic issues at Pacific Radiology.
Pacific Radiologists were also breached because of a flawed IT system, failure to communicate and inadequate policies around urgent findings.
Pacific Radiologists were ordered to issue a written apology, implement daily checks to reports and add safeguards to prioritise urgent cases.
Since the incident, Pacific Radiology has made several changes to address the systemic issues that contributed to the communication failure.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.