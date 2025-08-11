Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mother died in crash after boat and trailer unit from oncoming car broke free

RNZ
5 mins to read

For Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere, nothing became before and nothing came after her 3-year-old son. Photo / Supplied

For Nateisha-Kurstyn Pareteoro Hana-Wetere, nothing became before and nothing came after her 3-year-old son. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

A mother driving home to Auckland with her 3-year-old son in the back seat was killed when a boat and trailer unit broke free from an oncoming vehicle and slammed into their car.

When emergency services arrived, the little boy –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save