Mother denies prominent sportsman broke her baby’s ribs

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The trial continues in the Dunedin District Court. Photo / George Heard

The mother of an infant found with 13 fractured ribs is adamant the injuries were not caused by a prominent sportsman at the centre of an assault trial.

The woman, who along with the defendant has name suppression, also spoke of her loss of trust with doctors and alleged alternative causes were never explored further.

