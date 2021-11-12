Mother, child injured in Queenstown after strong winds snap branch off tree

A large branch snapped off from a tree in Queenstown's Earnslaw Park at 2.55pm today. Photo / James Allan

A large branch snapped off from a tree in Queenstown's Earnslaw Park at 2.55pm today, falling on top of a child and their mother which resulted in minor injuries.

A source told the Herald it had been an extremely hot and windy day.

"While there were very minor injuries, they were definitely in shock,'' he said.

"The tree is in the heart of town and in times without Covid it would have been surrounded by people."

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Jill Higgison said the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade stood by to ensure the area was safe while tree cutters were called.

Queenstown Lakes District Council posted a photo of the tree on its Facebook page, with the caption: "A large tree in Earnslaw Park has received some significant damage due to the strong wind that is blowing across the district today. A team is on-site now assessing the situation. Please be extra careful if you're out and about today during this strong wind!"