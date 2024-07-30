Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Mother and daughter killed in car crash while travelling back from Auckland netball tournament

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Palmerston North mother and daughter Catherine and Maddi Scoon died while travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland.

Palmerston North mother and daughter Catherine and Maddi Scoon died while travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland.

A beloved indoor netball coach and her daughter were returning from an indoor netball tournament in Auckland when they were killed in a horror truck crash.

Catherine Scoon, her daughter Maddi and Scoon’s mother-in-law Linda Hancock died following the accident between a car and a truck on State Highway 1 in Hunterville on Monday.

Scoon had previously represented New Zealand at indoor netball and had been coaching an under-17 girls team at a junior tri-nations tournament against teams from Australia and South Africa.

A close friend who wished to remain anonymous said Catherine was amazing on and off the court.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As a player, as a coach and as a mentor, she was just a beautiful human being,” she said.

“She always lifted up anyone who needed it. I don’t really have the words to describe what she was like.”

The friend said she was an umpire while Catherine was a coach.

“She would put her hand up to help if I was short an umpire. She did so many roles because it was more about the games, making sure the games went ahead and making sure the people were happy.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Facebook, the Hutt Valley Softball Association said: “It is with a heavy heart that Hutt Valley Softball Association Board and staff share our deepest condolences for the tragic loss of Cat Scoon, Cat’s youngest daughter Maddison and Cat’s mother-in-law.”

“The trio were travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland when their vehicle and a truck collided,” they said.

“Cat’s son played softball for Totara Park a couple of seasons ago. Our condolences to both the Scoon whānau and Manawatū Softball Association.”

Palmerston North mother and daughter Catherine and Maddi Scoon died while travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland.
Palmerston North mother and daughter Catherine and Maddi Scoon died while travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland.

Maddi’s school Our Lady of Lourdes in Palmerston North described the year six student as “fun, sporty, cool and caring”.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beautiful young life,” said principal Caroline Deazley-Gilligan.

She said Maddi was a young girl who could have been anything in the world.

“She was a very talented little sportswoman and was very proud of her culture.”

Former principal Jacinta Cousins said Maddi was a sporty girl who was “full of the joys of life”.

“She would always be tumbling on the field, doing her cartwheels and caring for the younger children.

“We are very shocked and stunned by it all. She was in her last year at the school. Graduation is going to be a very sad time for everybody.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand