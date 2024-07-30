“As a player, as a coach and as a mentor, she was just a beautiful human being,” she said.

“She always lifted up anyone who needed it. I don’t really have the words to describe what she was like.”

The friend said she was an umpire while Catherine was a coach.

“She would put her hand up to help if I was short an umpire. She did so many roles because it was more about the games, making sure the games went ahead and making sure the people were happy.”

On Facebook, the Hutt Valley Softball Association said: “It is with a heavy heart that Hutt Valley Softball Association Board and staff share our deepest condolences for the tragic loss of Cat Scoon, Cat’s youngest daughter Maddison and Cat’s mother-in-law.”

“The trio were travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland when their vehicle and a truck collided,” they said.

“Cat’s son played softball for Totara Park a couple of seasons ago. Our condolences to both the Scoon whānau and Manawatū Softball Association.”

Palmerston North mother and daughter Catherine and Maddi Scoon died while travelling back from a netball tournament in Auckland.

Maddi’s school Our Lady of Lourdes in Palmerston North described the year six student as “fun, sporty, cool and caring”.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beautiful young life,” said principal Caroline Deazley-Gilligan.

She said Maddi was a young girl who could have been anything in the world.

“She was a very talented little sportswoman and was very proud of her culture.”

Former principal Jacinta Cousins said Maddi was a sporty girl who was “full of the joys of life”.

“She would always be tumbling on the field, doing her cartwheels and caring for the younger children.

“We are very shocked and stunned by it all. She was in her last year at the school. Graduation is going to be a very sad time for everybody.”