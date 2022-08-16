Police at the scene of the incident in Mornington last month. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Police at the scene of the incident in Mornington last month. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Police say they are closing in on those involved in a suspected Dunedin homicide after recovering a car they believe struck and killed a man in Mornington last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of Dunedin, said police recovered a red 2003 Ford Falcon from South Dunedin last week.

It had damage consistent with being involved in a crash and Leigh said he was confident testing under way would confirm it was the vehicle involved in the death of Sean Buis, 28, of Dunedin, who was hit and killed by a car in Eglinton Rd on July 21.

There had been "a number of things" left at the scene, including car parts, and in their examination forensic scientists had also recovered "a number of items of interest" from the vehicle, he said.

Yesterday, Leigh urged the driver on the night that Buis was killed to come forward to tell their version of events.

After an altercation of some kind at the Unity Park lookout about 7.30 that evening, Buis moved about 120m uphill across the park and into Eglinton Rd where he was fatally struck, Leigh said.

Police investigating the suspicious death of Sean Buis in Mornington last month believe this red Ford Falcon was involved. Photo / Supplied

Police had a fair idea of the people involved at the incident at the Unity Park lookout and had interviewed a number of people of interest to the inquiry.

Police were following "a number of really good lines of inquiry".

When asked if police were close to an arrest, Leigh said Buis had family in the city and police owed it to them to be meticulous in their investigation.

"Serious crash analysts will be able to tell us the movements of the vehicle, how the crash occurred, where the vehicle was positioned and where Sean was when he was hit.

"Like I said, there's a number of scenarios that could have occurred up there and we're keeping an open mind in relation to what those could be, but really we are starting to close down on to the people of interest.

"If they want to get in first and tell us their version of events then that's really what we're appealing for.

"We know that there is a lot of talk out there, but talk is talk.

"We need an account from the driver or anyone else that was in that vehicle."

- Police 105, file number 220722/8806, or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.