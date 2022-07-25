The site of the Eglinton Rd incident. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Police are reassuring the public that the "suspicious" death of a man at a popular Dunedin park is believed to be an isolated incident.

Sean Buis (28), of Dunedin, died after the incident on Thursday night.

A police spokeswoman said in a statement that officers were continuing to investigate the death in Eglinton Rd, Mornington at about 7.30pm.

The death was now being treated as "suspicious", the spokeswoman said.

Previously, police had treated the death as "unexplained".

Cordons at the scene were lifted on Saturday and an Otago Daily Times photographer who visited the scene yesterday said tyre marks in the grass were all that remained.

Now a large dedicated team was continuing to make inquiries, to piece together information to establish what happened.

"Police would like to reassure the public that this incident is thought to be isolated to specific parties, and there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider community," the spokeswoman said.

Police were continuing to provide support to the man's loved ones and were still appealing for anyone who has information that may assist the investigation to come forward, the spokeswoman said.

No arrests had been made following the death, police said yesterday.

Last week, police said officers were called to the scene about 7.30pm on Thursday after reports that a man had been assaulted and then run over by a vehicle.

Police understood a group of people were present before the victim's death, and were keen to talk to them.

The ODT understands that police were speaking to Eglinton Rd businesses at the weekend about any CCTV footage they may have captured.