For coastal Whanganui, Taranaki, Waitomo, Waikato, Auckland, Northland and Coromandel there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, which might be accompanied by heavy rain and small hail.

In the afternoon, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, Gisborne, Taupo, and Hawke’s Bay. These storms may continue along the coast of Gisborne and the Mahia Peninsula into the evening, potentially bringing heavy rain (10 to 15 mm/h) and small hail.

The NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists using the Auckland Harbour Bridge to take extra care, with strong gusts expected between 9am and 9pm.

“These southwest gusts are expected to become more frequent, reaching 90-100km/h through the afternoon and early evening,” the agency said.

It was likely speed limits would have to be lowered, and some lanes on the bridge might also be closed if gusts grew severe enough.

Vector is also warning strong winds could bring power outages, with the areas likely most affected by gusty winds including the west coast, Warkworth and Wellsford.

“Ahead of this, now’s a good time to take necessary precautions such as checking devices are charged, keeping a torch handy, having backup power sources and staying up to date on local weather warnings,” Vector said on Facebook.

“Our crews are monitoring the situation, and are ready to respond to any power outages as quickly and as safely as they can.”

Here's a unique view of the incoming southerly: the wind arrows are colour-coded to the temperature! 🌬️



The winter-like surge will track across the South Island tonight & into the North Island on Tuesday morning.



Tuesday will be a *very cold* day for the time of year 🥶 pic.twitter.com/OYjosqK3x0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) September 16, 2024

Wellington is also in for a chilly day with gale southerlies and the mercury potentially not even making double digits. Rain could be heavy for a time but it’s forecast to become less widespread as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, MetService has issued multiple road snowfall watches and warnings around New Zealand, including the Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5) and the Desert Rd (SH1), where up to 10cm could fall in areas above 700m.

In the South Island, road snowfall warnings have been issued for Lewis Pass (SH7) and Porters Pass and Arthurs Pass (SH73) - while a heavy snow watch for Fiordland, Southland, southern Otago and Stewart Island remained in place until 11am.

“Over winter and into September, most of the snow potential has been isolated to the South Island, but this time, with that direct hit of cold air coming from the south and southwest, everyone’s getting a taste of it,” Ferris said.

Aucklanders wouldn’t get any snow themselves, he added, “but they might get some hail on Tuesday”.

MetService said Wednesday would be a “slight easing” in the stormy weather - but that respite would be brief as more rain swept onto the North Island and the west of the South Island on Thursday.

Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said the wintry weather could be described as “the last hurrah” of a rare polar heatwave over Antarctica that had been strengthening low pressure systems to the south of New Zealand.

But sunnier days were on the cards for the weeks ahead.

“The good news is that high pressure will become much more abundant in the New Zealand region starting next week.”

Niwa has given 50-50 odds of a La Nina climate pattern forming up by end of spring – along with an earlier-than-usual shift to summer-like weather later in the season.

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

