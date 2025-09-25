Turning on the feature, which silences notifications, would help young motorists stay focused while on the road, said Govorko.

“This is the generation who have grown up in a time when social media and mobile phones are rooted in our daily lives, but we cannot let distracted driving become the norm when lives are at stake.

“That’s why we want our young drivers, and indeed all drivers, to try out the ‘do not disturb’ feature on their smartphone whenever they are behind the wheel.

“By removing the temptation of alerts and vibrations, hopefully people are more likely to concentrate on the road ahead and their actions behind the wheel.”

New Zealand’s young drivers have the highest rates of road deaths in the OECD.

The rates are also substantially above those of older age groups in New Zealand, said the AA.

Its road safety spokesman, Dylan Thomsen, said if New Zealand had the same rate of road deaths among young people as Australia does, 20 fewer Kiwis would die each year.

He believes the use of the do-not-disturb feature “could be a game changer”.

Turning it on before driving is a quick, easy, and effective strategy to limit distractions, he said.

Sadd is encouraging New Zealand youth to “show up” for their peers and take responsibility for their choices in its newest road safety campaign.

“Getting your mate to buckle up, stopping your friend from driving drunk, or pointing out do-not-disturb to your driver are all simple and potentially life-saving ways our rangatahi can make a difference,” said Govorko.