The petition will be handed to Parliament today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A petition to lower the voting age to 16 has been signed by more than 70 mayors, councillors and local board members and delivered to Parliament.

Make it 16 co-director Cate Tipler says it's time local Government recognised the contribution of youth and lowered the voting age.

"There is clear desire for it within the local government sector, as shown by this open letter. Rangatahi deserve a say in important local issues like transport, housing, public spaces, the environment, and climate change."

Tipler says low voter turnout could also be remedied by lowering the age, as young people have a strong desire to be involved in their communities.

"Local Government is local, and people are generally more connected to their local community when they are 16-17 rather than when they are 18-21, when they have often left home or even moved to an entirely new city."

"Because of the ratepayer role, landlords can vote multiple times in local elections but 16-17-year-olds can't even vote once. That's just not good enough."

Make it 16 will be accompanied by Wellington and Porirua councillors Tamatha Paul and Josh Trlin (respectively) as they hand over their petition to Hutt South Labour MP Ginny Andersen.

It comes just before the group heads to the Supreme Court in July to appeal their case.

The group's efforts failed in the High Court and Court of Appeal in 2020 and last year.

They argue their case is a human rights issue.

"A formal declaration from the Supreme Court would be a powerful message to Parliament that they should fix this breach of our rights," Tipler said.