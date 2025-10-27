Advertisement
More than 500,000 fines given by Auckland Transport’s licence plate recognition vehicles

Jacob Jones
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
2 mins to read

Data provided to Newstalk ZB shows the licence plate recognition vehicles issued more than 518,000 fines last year.  Photo / 123RF

More drivers have been pinged by Auckland Transport’s licence plate recognition vehicles.

Data provided to Newstalk ZB shows the licence plate recognition vehicles issued more than 518,000 fines last year.

That’s almost twice as many as they gave out in 2023.

The cars to see if a vehicle has overstayed its paid time in a parking spot.

