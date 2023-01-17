Police have caught 51 drivers using their cellphones while driving in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Police have caught 51 drivers using their cellphones while driving in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Police have caught 51 people using cell phones while driving over a two-hour period in central Wellington.

The police operation took place in the area near the Arras Tunnel yesterday.

Wellington acting road policing manager Senior Sergeant Matt Fitzgerald said fines were issued to the drivers who were stopped.

The use of mobile phones while driving was often a factor in serious crashes, he said.

“It is disappointing to see such a high number of motorists using their phones and driving distracted. Police are urging motorists to make the conscious choice to drive distraction-free.”

Fitzgerald said people should put their phones away or pull over if they needed to use one.

“Using a cellphone while driving puts yourself and other motorists at risk.”

Police also caught five people not wearing their seatbelts.

Fitzgerald said anyone who chose not to wear a seatbelt significantly increased their risk of injury or death if they ended up in a crash.

“Police ask motorists to remain focused on the road and wear their seatbelts, to ensure they and others get to their destination safely.”



